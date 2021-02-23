Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,873 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

