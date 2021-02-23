Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX opened at $536.91 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.77 and its 200 day moving average is $443.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

