Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

