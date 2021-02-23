XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 34,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

