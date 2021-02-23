Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YMAB opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.