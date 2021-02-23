Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,777. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,483 shares of company stock worth $6,408,615. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,689,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

