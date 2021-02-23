Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Pool posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.40. 14,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,878. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.