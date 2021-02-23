Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,770. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

