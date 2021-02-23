Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $121.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.87 million to $124.20 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $514.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $558.53 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $570.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,470 shares of company stock worth $6,622,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 57,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,304. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.37 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.