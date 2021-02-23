Zacks: Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

