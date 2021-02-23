Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

TAP stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 168,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,956. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.