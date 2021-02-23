Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report sales of $828.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.13 million to $837.50 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $800.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

