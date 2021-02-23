Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce sales of $424.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $422.90 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $395.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.47. 2,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $116.80.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

