Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. 559,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

