Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.84. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 430.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 307,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,243. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

