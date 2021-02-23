Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

