Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 108,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

