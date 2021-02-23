Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simmons First National by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

