Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $112.84. 25,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,082. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.