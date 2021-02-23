Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $380.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

