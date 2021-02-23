Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.