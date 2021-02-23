Zacks Investment Research Lowers Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 246,180 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

