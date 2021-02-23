Zacks Investment Research Lowers UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $106.85 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $131.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UCB (UCBJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.