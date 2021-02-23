ZENZO Price Down 57% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 57% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $952,428.50 and approximately $71.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00224700 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002039 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

