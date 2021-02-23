ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.83

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $18.68 million and $9.12 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00068806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00514968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Token Trading

