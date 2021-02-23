ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 over the last ninety days.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.