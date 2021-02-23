ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.