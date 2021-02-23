ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.69 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

