Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS stock opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

