-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. Piper Sandler cut Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

