$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 26,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $843.07 million, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

