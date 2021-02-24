-$0.04 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of NYSE:KOR opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

