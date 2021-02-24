-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

