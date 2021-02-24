-$0.13 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 8,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,767. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

