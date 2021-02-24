-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.78). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 9,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,070. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

