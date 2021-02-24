$0.86 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,580 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. 4,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

