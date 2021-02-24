$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AerCap.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,456. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.54 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 779,514 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

