$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

