$1.45 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.56. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. 648,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $95.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

