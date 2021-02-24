127,037 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 127,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

