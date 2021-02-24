13,827 Shares in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,320,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

