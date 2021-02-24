145,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 2.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 121,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.