$15.78 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce $15.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.75 million to $15.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.27 million to $93.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

