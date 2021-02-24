$20.80 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $20.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.78 million and the highest is $20.80 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $74.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.10 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $106.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

ADMS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

