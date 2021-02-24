2,400 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. V.F. comprises approximately 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.57. 37,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

