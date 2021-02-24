246 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

