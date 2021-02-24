2,500 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 39,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,180. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

