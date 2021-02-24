2,518 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 13.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cigna by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of CI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.98. 8,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,337. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.95. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

