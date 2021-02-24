2,955 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

