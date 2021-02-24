$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.24.

SQ stock traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.84. 801,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 372.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.